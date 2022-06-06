Letter to the editor: On Sunday, pray for peace officers

With all the negativity and malice toward those who bravely serve and protect our families, it is important to support those who wear the badge as local police department and sheriff’s office peace officers.

Every day, thousands of law enforcement officers across the country leave their families at home while they faithfully protect the communities they serve. They say goodbye to their families, not knowing if, when or in what condition they will arrive home. Yet every day, these heroes continue to uphold and defend the oath they took to protect the community.

The American Family Association has designated Sunday, June 12, as a Day of Prayer and Appreciation for Law Enforcement. I am participating and invite our community to join me and millions of Americans in showing these law enforcement officers our respect and appreciation, as well as offering prayers for their safety.

Joni Lloyd

North Platte