Letter to the editor: One voter’s advice to governor candidates
Letter to the Editor

Candidates for governor have expressed enough value differences to generate a contest.

Here’s a little advice from the voters’ 50-cent seats:

» Your time before the public is usually brief, therefore make it count.

» Focus on your agenda — your plans — for Nebraska; we’re entitled to detail.

» We’ll be comparing your specific agendas, not the generalities.

» Leave evaluation of your opponents and current governments to us voters.

» Plan to have your campaign bring you to various regions of Nebraska.

We will applaud and support the winner after an open, free and fair election.

Lavon Sumption

Lincoln

