Letter to the Editor: Opinion page should foster dialogue, offer differing views

I read the July 9 edition of your newspaper as a curious and grateful traveler. Curious because the views expressed in your opinion page are quite different from those of my own back home and I’m genuinely interested in understanding other people’s views. Grateful that your newspaper is one of three reaching Lincoln County residents when surrounding counties may have one or none. You are fulfilling a vital role in our democracy to inform the public.

I have one question: Where and when are readers’ letters published in your paper? Another vital role of a newspaper is to foster public dialogue about the news. Without those letters, I am left to read the subtext of the editors’ decisions on the opinion page layout: three conservative syndicated columnists’ views and a commanding title to “write your government.” With no opposing viewpoints in print by readers, how else are readers supposed to think and respond but to echo the opinion-page viewpoints when they call their elected officials using the printed columns’ content as talking points?

You’ve printed the full text of the First Amendment along with the editors’ names. Don’t forget that the right of the people to peaceably assemble is right in there. What is common in all mass shootings is that the victims were peacefully assembling to work, shop, learn or celebrate. All sane people would agree that agents of the government don’t have the right to shoot people without warning who are peacefully assembling. But when private citizens are doing it, the Second Amendment is staunchly defended.

As far as I know, the rule of law in this country can be summed up as this: “Your rights end where my rights begin.” People should have the right to assemble in public without the fear of being the target of a previously law-abiding gun owner with weapons that have the capacity to inflict a high rate of casualties. Few are talking about taking away the guns of law-abiding citizens like Michael Reagan claims in his straw-man logical fallacy of a column. Instead, we as a society should consider restricting weapons of mass destruction from the next generation of gun owners. Since almost all of the perpetrators of mass shootings are young, white males, this would have a direct impact.

If your readers aren’t exposed to opposing viewpoints on this issue, how are they to genuinely make up their own minds?

Jeffrey Mattison, Cerritos, California