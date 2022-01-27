Letter to the editor: Oppose bill giving governor power over NPPD, OPPD

The bill LB 1046 attempts to take away almost all of the local control of NPPD and OPPD elected boards and put all of that power in the hands of present and future governors. Governors could hire and fire the CEOs of both power districts and appoint most of their board members. Local control of power districts in Nebraska is very important. It has worked very well for more than 75 years. It has given us some of the lowest electric power rates in the country. If it isn’t broken, they shouldn’t fix it. This bill was introduced by Sen. Bruce Bostelman from Brainard in Butler County.