Letter to the editor: Our political leaders need to serve us, not gun lobby

Enough.

It took only hours after the Ulvade massacre for the right to go from “thoughts and prayers” to “you’ll pry this gun from my cold, dead hands.” They attempt to shame those of us who are calling for an immediate national conversation on gun law reform by policing our tone and accusing us of politicizing this tragedy.

Calling for the reform of gun laws in the wake of 19 dead school children and two dead teachers isn’t politics. It only gets political because of who the legislators have to answer to. GOP legislators (and some right-leaning Democrats) are bought and paid for by the gun lobby. Politics enters into the discussion about gun law reform not because enacting sane gun laws would save the lives of children, but because of the money lining the pockets of our legislators from the gun lobby.

You know who wishes their tragedies had been more “politicized?” The parents of 20 dead first-graders at Sandy Hook Elementary and the parents of 14 dead children at Stoneman Douglas High School, in addition to thousands of others who have buried loved ones killed by gun violence.

Enough.

It is past time for our legislators to come together and serve the American people, not their political donors. Our children are dying because of their greed. The vast majority of Americans (some polls show as much as 83%) favor some form of stricter gun laws. Now is the time for our elected representatives to act.

Muriel Clark

Sutherland