Letter to the editor: Packing plant would come with high cost

On Thursday our city “fathers” announced the plan to bring a meatpacking plant to North Platte. Are they in cahoots with Joe Biden? Or just looking to turn this wonderful small town into Lexington II?

Where does anyone think we will find 900 people to work in this industry? Well, I would look to inviting many undocumented people who are crossing our borders right now. Along with them comes drugs and crime and a high cost to the community in schools, health care and housing.

I would not be in favor of this and will plan on attending the City Council meeting in April to speak out against this.

There are so many other industries that could be looked at and be respected. Why build one here when Lexington is only 60 miles away? I remember the horrible smell from the rendering plant and hope that no one wants to return to those days.

Also, remember when the coronavirus broke out, it ran rampant in Lexington due to the multiple families living together. This is potentially a huge health problem.

Lora Bevington

North Platte