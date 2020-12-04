 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Pandemic ‘not a farce,’ a survivor says
0 comments

Letter to the Editor: Pandemic ‘not a farce,’ a survivor says

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To Sandy Erickson (letter to editor, Nov. 28): Let me tell you, this pandemic is no farce as you said. I was in the hospital, as others were, with it and by the grace of God I survived. Those of us who have had COVID-19 were treated with medicine, cared for by professional medical staff (I call them angels), but most of all were shown love and concern.

Believe me, this virus is no farce. I pray you never get it; then you’d know what it can do to a person, even after coming home from the hospital.

Karen L. Brosius

Stapleton

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News