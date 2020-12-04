Letter to the Editor: Pandemic ‘not a farce,’ a survivor says

To Sandy Erickson (letter to editor, Nov. 28): Let me tell you, this pandemic is no farce as you said. I was in the hospital, as others were, with it and by the grace of God I survived. Those of us who have had COVID-19 were treated with medicine, cared for by professional medical staff (I call them angels), but most of all were shown love and concern.
Believe me, this virus is no farce. I pray you never get it; then you’d know what it can do to a person, even after coming home from the hospital.
Karen L. Brosius
Stapleton
