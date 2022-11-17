Letter to the editor: Pantry grateful for Cowboy Christmas

The volunteers of the North Platte Catholic Community Food Pantry would like to express our sincere appreciation to Shelly Arensdorf, organizer of the annual Cowboy Christmas event, for allowing us to collect donations at the door once again this year.

We appreciate the generosity of our community and the 90-plus vendors that participated in the event at the D&N Event Center this year.

We were able to collect 52 crates of food and a record $3,865 in cash donations!

These donations are so vital to the continuation of our work. This past year, our main supplier of USDA and donated food, the Food Bank for the Heartland, has either been out of food or very low on food so we have had to purchase much of our staple food items from local vendors.

We are so thankful to everyone who participated in this year's event!

Jennifer Swoboda

North Platte Catholic Community Food Pantry