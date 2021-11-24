 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Pantry is grateful for Cowboy Christmas
The North Platte Catholic Community Food Pantry would like to thank the organizer of Cowboy Christmas, Shelly Arensdorf; the vendors; and the many generous members of our community who contributed food and freewill donations to our food pantry at this year’s event. We received 72 crates of food and $2,771 in donations. This was a record breaker! Over 3,330 people attended the event, which took place Nov. 6 and 7. There were 76 vendors offering a wide variety of high-quality crafts, clothing, food and many other items.

Jennifer Swoboda

North Platte

