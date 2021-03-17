Letter to the editor: Parties of the past are not the parties now

To Ruth Swoboda (letter to the editor, March 6):

You rail against mail-in balloting, but would you change your tune if instead of just walking into your polling place and voting almost immediately, you had to stand in line for hours just to vote because the political party that controls your state limited your access to polling places? Which happens in minority-inhabited areas of Republican-controlled states where it’s one tactic to suppress voter turnout.

You state just enough of the history of the Democratic and Republican parties to give the impression you want without giving the whole truth. The Democratic and Republican parties of the 1950s and ’60s are not those same parties today. Starting in 1962 when President John F. Kennedy first proposed civil rights legislation, white Southerners started to leave the Democratic Party, and then President Richard Nixon’s resignation led to the control of the Republican Party by the conservatives, which forced out the moderate Republicans — the ones who voted for the voting and civil rights acts. The election of Ronald Reagan brought about a flip in the positions of the two parties. Those Republicans you praise no longer exist as Republicans, and if they did they would have voted to impeach Donald Trump.