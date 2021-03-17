Letter to the editor: Parties of the past are not the parties now

To Ruth Swoboda (letter to the editor, March 6):
You rail against mail-in balloting, but would you change your tune if instead of just walking into your polling place and voting almost immediately, you had to stand in line for hours just to vote because the political party that controls your state limited your access to polling places? Which happens in minority-inhabited areas of Republican-controlled states where it’s one tactic to suppress voter turnout.
You state just enough of the history of the Democratic and Republican parties to give the impression you want without giving the whole truth. The Democratic and Republican parties of the 1950s and ’60s are not those same parties today. Starting in 1962 when President John F. Kennedy first proposed civil rights legislation, white Southerners started to leave the Democratic Party, and then President Richard Nixon’s resignation led to the control of the Republican Party by the conservatives, which forced out the moderate Republicans — the ones who voted for the voting and civil rights acts. The election of Ronald Reagan brought about a flip in the positions of the two parties. Those Republicans you praise no longer exist as Republicans, and if they did they would have voted to impeach Donald Trump.
You talk about Democrats suppressing 74 million votes of Trump supporters, but fail to mention that the Republicans want to cancel the 80 million votes that President Joe Biden received. Trump and his supporters continue to lie about the outcome of the election because they know that without gerrymandering and voter suppression they would never control the government again. Republicans have only won the popular vote once since 1992. Right now Republican-controlled states are passing bills to make it harder for poor and non-white voters, who primarily support Democrats, to vote.
You want to compare the riots of people angry about how the police treat people of color and right-wing agitators and white supremacists who tried to stop a fair and legal election result by attacking the U.S. Capitol building. Wouldn’t you be out in the streets protesting if cops were killing white people for the same crimes that ended in the death of black people?
At least President Joe Biden cares about the people of America. All Trump cares about is himself.
Mitchel Rickett
Brady