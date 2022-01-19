Letter to the editor: Patient grateful for lifesaving care

A heartfelt thanks to our medical team in North Platte.

I am so blessed and very grateful to be able to write this letter today. On Jan. 1, I experienced a sudden cardiac arrest. By God’s grace my husband, a retired paramedic and EMS instructor, was at home with me at the time. He is truly my hero. Because of his years of experience, he was able to put his emotions aside, start administering CPR and call 911.

North Platte EMS was there within minutes. They continued using their lifesaving skills on the way to Great Plains Health. The ER department, cardiology team and the nurses and doctors in ICU were able to find and address what was wrong with my heart and give me my life back.

Words can’t express how thankful I am for the North Platte Fire Department, Dr. Paul Travis and the Great Plains Emergency Department, Dr. Azariah Kirubakaran and the Cardiology Department, and the ICU team for all you did for me that day and the days that followed. You are working miracles for our community and now I can say I am one of them! I will be forever grateful for all your hard work, education, professionalism and compassion. These are true gifts you have shared with me. You all hold a special place in my heart.

Kari Richards

North Platte