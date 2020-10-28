Letter to the Editor: Payday lenders offer needed service

I have worked in payday lending for 25-plus years. I think that in itself shows there is a need for this service in Nebraska. I am in an industry that offers a choice to consumers who need immediate cash for whatever the reason. How they choose to use or abuse our service is their choice.
My company is hardly what you would call “predatory.” We do not advertise in any form. Our customers come in of their own free will. We explain fully how our advances work; we don’t let people write above their means. We turn people away if we feel this will be detrimental to them.
If people feel stuck, we advise how to get out of the cycle by writing smaller amounts until the loan can be paid off comfortably for their budget. Sadly, most people will not do this.
We are regulated by the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance. We are issued a license every year; we are audited regularly to make sure we are keeping precise records of every transaction and not abusing rules set for us. We are fined if any rule is violated.
What are our customers to do if you vote us out of business? They will not be able to write another check if needed. They will turn online to non-regulated shysters, into overdrawing their bank accounts or, worse, bankruptcy. Not everyone has people to borrow from in an emergency. I would venture to guess the majority of people behind this petition have never had the need for our services.
Please vote against Initiative 428. So many people will be affected negatively, both customers and employees. I understand if you do not agree or appreciate our services, but do not let your moral views override someone else’s freedom of choice.
Conni Holloway, Manager
Advanced Cash
Lincoln
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!