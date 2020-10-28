Letter to the Editor: Payday lenders offer needed service

I have worked in payday lending for 25-plus years. I think that in itself shows there is a need for this service in Nebraska. I am in an industry that offers a choice to consumers who need immediate cash for whatever the reason. How they choose to use or abuse our service is their choice.

My company is hardly what you would call “predatory.” We do not advertise in any form. Our customers come in of their own free will. We explain fully how our advances work; we don’t let people write above their means. We turn people away if we feel this will be detrimental to them.

If people feel stuck, we advise how to get out of the cycle by writing smaller amounts until the loan can be paid off comfortably for their budget. Sadly, most people will not do this.

We are regulated by the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance. We are issued a license every year; we are audited regularly to make sure we are keeping precise records of every transaction and not abusing rules set for us. We are fined if any rule is violated.