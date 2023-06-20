Pence’s actions could’ve avoided Jan. 6

Vice President Mike Pence and former President Donald Trump are both running for the 2024 presidency. Pence shared his ignorance when declaring he had studied history and the constitution and that he found there were no court cases of dealing with electoral college in states.

In 1876, Rutherford B. Hayes had trouble with four states. They finally appointed five representatives, five senators and five Supreme Court justices to a commission. This cured the problem in short order. This case is found in the “Heritage Guide to The Constitution.”

I share this information because nobody seems to point out that if this had been used as a precedent, Jan. 6 would have never happened.

The book “Peril” quotes Pence’s misunderstanding of the facts about Electoral College commissions set out in the constitution.

Jim Tierney

North Platte