Letter to the editor: Photographers’ ‘pay it forward’ project praised

It’s easy to see the negative in most things these days. Between COVID-19, the political upheaval and the economic impact that both of these have caused, it makes it hard to even get out of bed. But we do by focusing on today, knowing or at least hoping for a better tomorrow. Our first-responder community, fire and police, as well as every aspect of our health system has faced an invisible foe that at times appears unstoppable. I wonder if the general public takes into account that most of these individuals also have family at home that are also at higher risk due to their loved one’s exposure to the disease. So sometimes we’re all looking for some sunshine.