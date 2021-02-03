Letter to the editor: Photographers’ ‘pay it forward’ project praised

It’s easy to see the negative in most things these days. Between COVID-19, the political upheaval and the economic impact that both of these have caused, it makes it hard to even get out of bed. But we do by focusing on today, knowing or at least hoping for a better tomorrow. Our first-responder community, fire and police, as well as every aspect of our health system has faced an invisible foe that at times appears unstoppable. I wonder if the general public takes into account that most of these individuals also have family at home that are also at higher risk due to their loved one’s exposure to the disease. So sometimes we’re all looking for some sunshine.
Keith and Holly Howe of Photographic Images recognized this, so they offered their services as professional photographers to tell fire, police and health care workers thank you for being there for the rest of us within our community. Holly made a statement to my wife and me at our sitting that “doing something good, something positive can lead to a continuing of those same sentiments within others, to pay it forward.”
These two individuals are not only excellent in what they do, but they are a joy to be around.
Emerald Miller
North Platte