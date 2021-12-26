Letter to the editor: Picking ‘winners and losers’

I feel obligated to respond to the article in the Wednesday Telegraph, titled “USDA Overpaid Corn Farmers” (another gem from the Associated Press). This may or may not be the truth, who actually knows. What fascinates me is how the news media continues to hammer at President Trump while President Biden can do no wrong. The article goes on to quote Democrat Debbie Stabenow, a senator from Michigan: “This report confirms that the Trump USDA picked winners and losers in their trade aid programs and left everyone else behind.”

Is anyone aware of or does anyone remember that under the Biden administration if you had a USDA loan and were any color other than white, your USDA loan was to be forgiven? Not only was your loan forgiven but you would receive extra money so you could pay the taxes on the forgiveness money that you got. You had to be any color other than white.

Is that not picking winners and losers? Or is it that I have been educated by the wrong people to be able to see the hypocrisy.

Vern Friesen

Wallace