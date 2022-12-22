Letter to the Editor: Playhouse Guild says 'thank you'

Playhouse Guild says ‘thank you’

After a three-year pause, the Playhouse Guild board has many to thank for helping make our 2022 Carousel Tour of Homes successful in raising money to benefit the North Platte Community Playhouse. Laura Lynn Horst, Diane and Kirk Livingston, Kathi and Brendan Moore, and Amber and Brock Swedberg beautifully decorated and welcomed us into their homes for many pre-Christmas delights. We can’t thank our homes enough for the hours spent organizing, decorating and making each house a memory for every ticket holder to enjoy.

We also thank Lisa Fudge at Prairie Friends & Flowers and Libby Lashley at Swan’s Furniture for all their extra touches and creative ideas in each home. Thank you to Prairie Friends & Flowers, Westfield Floral & Gifts, The Flower Market, The Quilt Rack, the homes and the Playhouse for helping sell almost 500 tickets.

Thank you to The North Platte Telegraph, the North Platte Bulletin and KNOP-TV for publicizing our event, and those businesses that displayed posters and signs, including the electronic message boards, to get the word out about the tour.

Thank you for coming and making the boutique and bake sale another successful part of the tour. Thanks to our fantastic piano players, Alice Nekuda and Jim Fischer, who entertained the boutique crowd in the Canteen Room. Thank you to all our Guild members and many others who provided delicious baked goods for our sale. Thank you to our smiling volunteers in every home to help direct traffic, check tickets and help in any way during the home visits in the afternoon and evening.

Finally, we thank the residents of our community for their continued support of the tour by buying tickets to the event; that ultimately benefits our iconic community theater. We will always be grateful for everyone that gets involved.

A sincere thank you,

The North Platte Community Playhouse Guild Board