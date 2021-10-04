Letter to the editor: Playhouse production garners more praise

I visited your area over the weekend and was able to catch the North Platte Community Playhouse production of “Fiddler on the Roof.” It was incredible.

Each performer was a talented singer and actor. The orchestra was excellent. The costuming was spot-on. The sound system, lights and set design worked flawlessly. The entire production was top-notch.

While this show’s run has ended, I encourage everyone in the area to support your community theater by seeing future productions at the Fox Theatre. The time and talent put into each performance is evident and is something for North Platte to be very proud of. Bravo to all involved!