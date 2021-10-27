Letter to the editor: Playing horseshoes in the game of truth

State Sen. Mike Groene believes that, like in horseshoes, being close scores points in the game of truth. In his Oct. 21 column, he takes a statement by Benjamin Franklin completely out of context: “Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.” Groene was referring to his objection to President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate. Not even close. Franklin was actually writing about a tax dispute between the Pennsylvania General Assembly and the Penn family, who wanted to give a lump sum to the colony as revenue for the French and Indian War rather than acknowledge that the General Assembly had the authority to tax their considerable land holdings.
Far from a pro-privacy quotation, Franklin’s statement was really a pro-taxation and pro-defense-spending quote that had nothing to do with Groene’s claim.
Closer to the fray, Groene said, “It is quite clear who is at risk (from COVID-19): It is the elderly and those with compromised immune systems. It is not the young and healthy.” But since June, unvaccinated people under 30 have accounted for more than 20% of cases and were seen as more likely to transmit the virus than others.
Meanwhile, Groene suggests that we “recommend the vaccine to those the medical science community has determined are most susceptible to serious health issues and even death.” But sometimes stubborn, misinformed folks are not very good at accepting good advice and need to be told, for their own good and the good of others: You will get the shots as mandated by a government that is here to protect you and all Americans and see to the welfare of all.
I ask Mr. Groene, what about those young and healthy people who fall through the cracks and contract the dreaded disease? Are we to just write them off by saying, “Tough luck, you just drew the wrong straw and are now on your own to stay alive and make the most of your life”? Hell no! Let’s eradicate this virus for everyone through mandated vaccinations. Let’s say goodbye to it like we did smallpox, yellow fever, tetanus, measles, chickenpox, mumps, diphtheria and polio.
Ron Holscher
Ogallala