Letter to the editor: Preserve Sandhills without pro-beef bias

In response to “Nebraska Sandhills named largest intact temperate grasslands on planet” (March 4 Telegraph):

Since the Sandhills are one of the “state’s jewels,” then let’s have conversations about protecting it free of conflict of interest. Nebraska ranchers and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln are in a position to derive personal benefit from narrowly identifying an invasive tree as a threat to the Sandhills while completely avoiding any discussion about the consequences of another invasive species — cows. Ranchers financially benefit by using more than half of Nebraska’s land mass for cattle, outnumbering humans 4-to-1. UNL financially benefits by having rancher and animal curricula.

There is a need to include sources of evidence-based information for only the interest of the Sandhills and natural wildlife.

The Center for Biological Diversity has a science-supported positional statement showing livestock (feedlot and grass-fed) imperil wolves, beavers, prairie dogs, bees, butterflies, rare plants and hundreds of endangered species in the United States.

The World Wildlife Fund organization shares that beef production has a considerable effect on climate change due to animal gases of methane (20 times more potent than carbon dioxide) and nitrous oxide (300 times more potent than carbon dioxide).

It is the responsibility of people in Nebraska to analyze all science-supported studies so informed decisions and choices are made to preserve the Sandhills instead of being distracted with financially lining the pockets. This can start when ranchers explore the Rancher Advocacy Program and work with experts to create a sustainable, compassionate business.

Robert Rieck

Lincoln