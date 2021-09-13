Letter to the editor: President Trump kept his promises

Thank you, President Trump.

You made a pact with the American people in 2016.

You promised to make America first. And you did so.

You promised to restrict illegal immigration. And you did so!

You promised to reduce taxes. And you did so.

You promised to deport illegal criminals. And you did so.

You promised to make trade agreements fairer. And you did so.

You promised to build a southern boundary wall. And you did so.

You promised to restrict travel from terrorist states. And you did so.

You provided the leadership to make a vaccine available to treat the Chinese virus in the shortest time in our country’s history. And you did so despite the constant undermining by the media, the opposition party, federal law enforcement agencies and even some of your own party members.

This deplorable voter, along with some 97 million others, are proud of what you accomplished and wish you the best. Because of today’s inept presidential conduct, I would wonder how many of the opposition wish they had joined us.