Letter to the Editor: Project Connect agencies and helpers thanked

A big thanks goes to North Platte Senior Center for providing their facility along with tables and chairs to use for the event. The cleaning kits and diaper bundles were made possible through an award from Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation. The Medicaid health insurance providers each offered a service: Healthy Blue, grocery vouchers to Gary's; NE Total Care, dental treatments van; UnitedHealthCare, community baby shower. Seventeen volunteers from RSVP and other organizations helped out; 38 agency representatives were available to provide information to 54 families or individuals and 49 children.