I got some yellow postcards recently informing me my property is now valued over 10.5% more than before. It's too bad that my income is not. Who makes these decisions? Someone driving by or someone sitting at a desk? Several years ago I decided to protest. I actually went around and took pictures of some of the shacks in my neighborhood for comparison purposes. Then I had my interview with a bored, uninterested person. What a waste of time. My mortgage payment will now go up again. Thanks a lot.