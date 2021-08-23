Letter to the editor: Prosecute threats against health workers
Related to this story
Most Popular
Having just been in Ogallala, I was appalled at the mental midgets who threaten people from performing a vaccination clinic. Anyone who threat…
If you see Bob Phares, tell him thanks. Phares is our district’s representative on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. He was appoint…
To Tom Werblow (letter to the editor, Aug. 13):
So folks, how has the government leadership been doing this year? China will be lending us more trillions. They do have expenses for their lab…
According to the article in the Wednesday Telegraph from the Lincoln Journal Star, Sen. Deb Fischer voted for a bill that will give Nebraska $…
Nebraskans know roads are in my DNA. One of my proudest accomplishments in the Legislature was the Build Nebraska Act, a law that is now helpi…
A true asset of our state is the Nebraska Environmental Trust. The leadership of Mark Brohman has meant that many wonderful projects have occu…
I would like to apologize to the public and also to Ron Holscher for my reply to Ron’s letter to the editor. I answered in anger and I am so c…
This letter is in response to Mitchel Rickett’s letter published Aug. 4.
Another RINO Republican: Deb Fischer voting for this joke of an infrastructure bill. When is enough, enough.