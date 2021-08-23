 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Prosecute threats against health workers
Letter to the editor: Prosecute threats against health workers

I am appalled that dangerous people would threaten health care workers planning the vaccine clinic in Ogallala. Harming health care workers is a Class 4 felony in Nebraska. I hope the county attorney and police will aggressively pursue these cretins.

Gloria Gross

North Platte

