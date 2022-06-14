Letter to the editor: PSR supply chain issues create inflation

Inflation has been exposed to be a supply problem caused by PSR railroads. Lowering operating ratios has become an addiction for railroad executives and hedge fund investors on Wall Street.

Employees who have made railroads billions, Americans who fund our government to protect them from this hardship of inflation, and the businesses who are dealt unfair price fixing and substandard shipping schedules need to fight back together!

Our elected officials are responsible for this exploitation of America. Anyone running for office must answer to fairness to our citizens and stop the Gilded Age from repeating itself, and the influence of railroads strong-arming our elected officials.

Precision Scheduling Railroading is a scam and Policy Service Regulations should take its place! Join the workers in the fight to fix this exploitation of American commerce.

Jeffrey Cooley

Lemoyne

Midwest Nebraska Central Labor Council