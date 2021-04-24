Letter to the editor: Put city’s money into basic services

It seems as though the past few years the city leaders including City Council, mayor, city administrator seem to be in the business of handing out millions of dollars to the wealthy connected whenever they come begging, while the city streets get more broken up, water mains break, etc. So it appears as though John Q. Taxpaying Citizen is behind the eight ball with no way out when there isn’t even enough money for the city crews to even plow the snow routes during probably the largest storm of the year. Why is that? Don’t the regular (unconnected) citizens count at all anymore? Just asking where is all our tax money going — whose pockets — if we can’t at least get a basic service. Someone really needs to check on the priorities.