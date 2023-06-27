Why are the supporters of LB 753 afraid of the petition drive to let the voters of Nebraska decide whether they want to support this law? Are they fearful that the voters will reject LB 753. All they have to do is get voters in 38 counties not to sign the petition so that it doesn't meet the 5% threshold and they win. It's time to get rid of the 5% threshold so that 38 counties hold the other 55 counties hostage, so that initiatives supported by a majority of Nebraskans become law.