Why are the supporters of LB 753 afraid of the petition drive to let the voters of Nebraska decide whether they want to support this law? Are they fearful that the voters will reject LB 753. All they have to do is get voters in 38 counties not to sign the petition so that it doesn't meet the 5% threshold and they win. It's time to get rid of the 5% threshold so that 38 counties hold the other 55 counties hostage, so that initiatives supported by a majority of Nebraskans become law.
I don't understand the thinking of the Legislature. I've been a motorcycle rider for over 50 years, but they want me to take a motorcycle safety course so I don't have to wear a helmet. I think riding for over 50 years and I'm still alive is safety course enough, but anyone over 21 who can legally own a gun can conceal carry it with no training at all. If I decide to ride without a helmet, I only endanger myself. But people with no training carrying guns endanger others.
People are also reading…
Mitchel Rickett, Brady