Letter to the editor: Race-based guilt applied unfairly

So Mitch admits that he comes from a family heritage of slave owning, Indian poisoning and buffalo exterminating. It should do you some good, Mitch, to own up to your family’s despicable treatment of Blacks, Indians and buffalo. While most of this was happening, my family was in eastern Europe before immigrating to the United States. I did not meet a black person or Indian person until college. They seemed to be like most people, some being good and some being not so good. No one told me I was lording it over anyone, and frankly, I really didn’t want to do so. Now I find that people like you, Mitch, want to lord it over me by telling me I am guilty of being a bad person just because of my skin color which I have no control over.