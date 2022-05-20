Letter to the editor: Raceway deserves community support

Greeting, race fans, May 28 is almost here — first race of the season at Lincoln County Raceway. Sadly, it will be the last one for promoters David and Penny Craft.

I guess because they do not live in North Platte, they don’t receive the backing and financial aid from many of the businesses of the city and county.

Racing is a family affair. Every driver coming to North Platte brings several people with them. A lot of these stay overnight, planning to move on to Lexington to race the next day.

Gas stations, fast food establishments, possibly motels that give a racers special. I have stayed in motels in York, Columbus and other race venues, telling them I have come to the races there as a fan, and have been given the racers special rate for one night.

David and Penny Craft are great city supporters. For example, giving out backpacks for schoolchildren and complete holiday boxes with turkeys and all the trimmings. Community oriented!

Donating for better payouts for the drives will bring more cars, therefore better crowd attendance. Cars from as far away as Kensington, Kansas, race here on a Saturday night. Cars from Colorado and Kansas. They bring many friends with them besides their families.

This is and will always be a monetary impact to our town. And, yes, I too support them, David and Penny Craft.

Art Burkholder

North Platte