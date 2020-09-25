Letter to the Editor: Raceway operators are great addition to NP

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

How lucky are the residents of our city, North Platte. We have gained a new family, David and Penny Craft.

They are the new promoters of the Lincoln County Raceway. I have met them and can tell you they are a great addition to our community. I personally found them to be generous, caring people. They will help boost the economy next season if we can make them feel wanted and needed.

An example of their kindness and giving: As an 81-year-old man who has gone through a series of ups and downs, I know first handhand just who they are. I had a couple of heart attacks and luckily Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln saved me with placement of a couple of stents. All this time David and Penny kept me in their thoughts with texts and pictures from the race track as they knew I was a fan of the race track since 1964.

While I was in the hospital, they honored me with a get-well wish from the Saturday night race crowd at intermission. When I came home, they invited me to the next race. Upon arrival I was helped to my favorite location in the grandstand, and provided with cold water (it was close to 100 degrees). Amanda, an EMT from Hershey, at intermission, in full regalia, came up into the grandstand to see that I was OK.