Letter to the editor: ‘Racism’ charge used to silence opposing views

A recent letter to the editor claimed Michelle Malkin is a racist and by the way should be banned! In 1734 the Brits tried to find John Zenger guilty of libel to shut him up but couldn’t because he told the truth. Could this be the case here?

The term racism is spread like glue by some. It sometimes sticks and is hard to eliminate the stigma. The term should not be used purely as a weapon to attack those with whom we disagree.

I’d say a majority of Nebraskans feel Malkin is more representative of Nebraska values than the Washington Post writers Kathleen Parker and Eugene Robinson. Various voices are needed in a democracy even when irritating.

The Dems seem to be working to establish a unitary state. Matt Gaetz, Rudy Giuliani and Tucker Carlson (and others) have been tried by the media before the facts are in. I guess it’s acceptable if it’s not your party.

Racism is bad and intolerable, where it actually exists.

Dennis Beavers

Cozad