Letter to the editor: Racism more than ‘one bad action by a few’

How can you call societal racism as defined by “Jim Crow” as one bad action by a few individuals? Then why did it take the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 to attempt to bring the equality that God granted to all people? If all people were truly treated equal, there would have been no need for organizations like the NAACP, Congress of Racial Equality, Southern Christian Leadership Conference and the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee, or for movements like Black Lives Matter. And why is white nationalism becoming so prevalent in American society today?