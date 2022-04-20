Letter to the editor: Raising awareness for victims of crime

Are you a victim of crime? Or, have been? In 2018, more than 3 million Americans were victims of reported violent crime. Persons with disabilities saw four times the number of crime compared to persons without disabilities. U.S. Attorney General Garland said, “... at least one in 10 older Americans are victims of some form of elder abuse each year.” Three million people, age 18 and older, were victims of financial fraud, with only 14% of financial victims reporting to law enforcement. The rate of property crime for 2020 was about 94.5 victims per 1,000 households. Victims only reported about 40% of violent crimes and only 33% of property crimes. In Lincoln County, we have experienced all types of crime. From July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, we had and worked with over 1,200 victims of reported crimes.