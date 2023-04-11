With Earth Day near, sustainability is top-of-mind with consumers, and Nebraska ranchers are no different. I am proud of the high-quality beef I produce for consumers, but I can’t do that without caring for the land.

Raised as the fifth generation on the 122-year-old Diamond Bar Ranch north of Stapleton, our ranching continues with the tradition of raising cow-calf pairs and quarter horses on carefully managed pastures.

Family owned and operated since 1901, our operation is of course dependent upon my family’s hands-on management and holistic mindset. Since homesteading of the ranch, we have increased our carrying capacity by nearly 40% through the use of rotational grazing and conservation of natural resources. Rotating the herd through summer pastures is a priority in order to keep ranch resources healthy and more productive. There’s no better sight than showing the herd to the next fresh pasture, loaded with native grasses and a full tank of water.

It takes someone like a rancher to have a deep reverence for the land, livestock, wildlife and distinct know-how to manage the natural resources together in perfect harmony.

As producers, we are committed to continuous improvement. We are always looking for new ways to preserve natural resources so we can pass the land down to future generations and continue producing the beef consumers know and love.

Natalie Jones, Stapleton