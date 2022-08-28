Letter to the Editor: Rec center debate sparks incivility

As a longtime resident of North Platte, I know we have experienced many and varied differences in opinion on several issues and ideas proposed to our community. We have always lived up to our western Nebraska ethos and more specifically North Platte’s, where dialogue has been respectful and civil.

After reading some of the comments on the recent “public” discussions regarding the proposed recreation complex, it seems those high ethical standards which have been espoused by your fathers and mine have been dimmed.

Could it be the anonymity of, say, Facebook where all sorts of vehemence and vitriol have been traded concerning those who were at variance with some in our town on the proposed recreation complex? Or is it the infiltration of the hateful discourse blathered about by the “mainstream media” which inundates the “news” shows, digital and print media? I guess I should not be surprised that the discourse in the public regarding this issue seems to have adopted the “cancel culture,” North Platte version.

“A house divided against itself cannot stand” are the words of our Lord and God, Jesus Christ. Not so long ago, there was a common acronym pasted on bumpers and wrist bands and T- shirts, “WWJD.” The rhetorical question is, “What would Jesus do?" Certainly, He would say we must pray for our enemies and do good to them.

It is my hope that we are not dealing with “enemies” here? I solicit your prayers for me, Ed Rieker, that I will allow myself to be guided by the power of your prayers, to always do what is best for my constituents and for our wonderful town of North Platte, and I promise to keep all of you in my prayers as well.

Ed Rieker, North Platte

Ward 4 City Council member