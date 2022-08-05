 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the Editor: Rec Center tax petition is about representation

  • 0

In regards to Ed Rieker's comments in the City Council meeting: We live in a democratic republic, and I'm grateful for that. It means that when we don't feel well represented by elected bodies, we have the freedom and privilege to petition and vote. The tabling and questionable passing of the Rec Center renovation vote is concerning to those who value those freedoms.

Whether or not you are in favor of the proposed tax and renovation, you should sign the petition to vote on it. It's not about a pool, it's about representation.

Rebekah Daily, North Platte

0 Comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News