Letter to the Editor: Rec Center tax petition is about representation

In regards to Ed Rieker's comments in the City Council meeting: We live in a democratic republic, and I'm grateful for that. It means that when we don't feel well represented by elected bodies, we have the freedom and privilege to petition and vote. The tabling and questionable passing of the Rec Center renovation vote is concerning to those who value those freedoms.
Whether or not you are in favor of the proposed tax and renovation, you should sign the petition to vote on it. It's not about a pool, it's about representation.
Rebekah Daily, North Platte