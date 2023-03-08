LB 20, a bill introduced by Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, would remove the arbitrary two-year waiting period Nebraskans who have completed felony convictions must wait in order to vote in our state. This bill is extremely important because taking away the right to vote after having completed a sentence is society silencing a community that should now have the same rights as every other Nebraskan. The common phrase is “paying your debt to society,” but under current law that debt continues to hold Nebraskans down long after their sentence is served. If we don't give returning citizens the opportunity to fully rejoin society as productive members, we guide them back to crime, prevent them from using their voice in political society, and nullify the process prisons are supposed to serve. Voting is a fundamental right of all citizens, not just those who have never been charged or convicted of a crime. Lawmakers should advance LB 20 and give all Nebraskans a chance to be heard at the ballot box.