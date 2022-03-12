 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Rep. Smith’s actions don’t match words

Letter to the Editor

In a Veterans Day article, Rep. Adrian Smith said, “It is a privilege to represent the men and women in uniform from the Third District to ... ensure they receive the care and services they deserve.” Then, Mr. Smith, why did you vote against a bill that would expand eligibility for medical treatment for veterans exposed to toxic materials?

This bill would help veterans exposed to toxins in Iraq and Afghanistan who are suffering serious medical problems.

If you are going to talk the talk, then you need to walk the walk. People can talk all they want, but their actions reveal their hearts.

Don Kugler

Gering

