Letter to the editor: Rep. Smith shows need for term limits

As reported by Telegraph writer Job Vigil, U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith drew a small crowd to an informational town hall in North Platte a couple of weeks ago. Job was at his usual best, reporting the facts, questions and details of a meeting in a straightforward manner without the biased analysis and interpretation of so many of today’s newscasters and online stories. A big thank you to journalists like Job who were taught to “just tell it like it is” rather than proselytize.

The “small crowd” comment, while not overly significant, was disappointing to me. Although not very likely, I wanted to read something like “Hundreds of irate area citizens censure Smith for his un-American attitudes, activities, and voting record” — and he would have deserved every bit of it.

Forty years ago, before political crimes became acceptable to Americans, Smith would probably have been charged with treason for his subversive votes of the last nine or 10 months. Not so today. Smith joined other Republicans in a December amicus brief backing a lawsuit to throw out the general-election votes of five battleground states. A month later he attempted, with others, to overturn the electoral votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania. Both actions cast doubt on the strength of our democracy and were cowardly and selfish acts to appease his Trump-supporting constituents.