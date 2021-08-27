Letter to the editor: Rep. Smith shows need for term limits

As reported by Telegraph writer Job Vigil, U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith drew a small crowd to an informational town hall in North Platte a couple of weeks ago. Job was at his usual best, reporting the facts, questions and details of a meeting in a straightforward manner without the biased analysis and interpretation of so many of today’s newscasters and online stories. A big thank you to journalists like Job who were taught to “just tell it like it is” rather than proselytize.
The “small crowd” comment, while not overly significant, was disappointing to me. Although not very likely, I wanted to read something like “Hundreds of irate area citizens censure Smith for his un-American attitudes, activities, and voting record” — and he would have deserved every bit of it.
Forty years ago, before political crimes became acceptable to Americans, Smith would probably have been charged with treason for his subversive votes of the last nine or 10 months. Not so today. Smith joined other Republicans in a December amicus brief backing a lawsuit to throw out the general-election votes of five battleground states. A month later he attempted, with others, to overturn the electoral votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania. Both actions cast doubt on the strength of our democracy and were cowardly and selfish acts to appease his Trump-supporting constituents.
But there is more, much more. The Trump-incited insurrection and intended military coup on Jan. 6 were apparently not serious enough to coax a vote for impeachment. And logically, as follows, the proposed commission to investigate the attack was opposed.
And how does the small-town press in Nebraska treat Adrian? They give him a column to say whatever he wants.
With an overwhelming 80% of Americans supporting a constitutional amendment implementing term limits of members of Congress, why the delay? An easy one. Tell me how many incumbents would voluntarily legislate themselves out of a cushy, lifetime profession with unbelievable benefits from special interest groups? Not Smith. After 14 years of masquerading as a Nebraskan in Washington, D.C., Smith has adapted to the culture of dirty, cutthroat politics and is dedicated to being a “lifer.”And if people don’t pay attention, he probably will be.
Ron Holscher
Ogallala