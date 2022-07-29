Letter to the Editor: Republicans in denial about Jan. 6

After watching the Jan. 6 committee hearings, it’s time to change the Republican Party symbol from the elephant to the ostrich, because all they want to do is hide their heads in the sand and deny what really happened.

What a stark contrast to what the Republican politicians stated right after the invasion of the Capitol to what they’re saying now. Maybe it’s an attempt to cover up their involvement in a coup to overturn a presidential election they lost.

Donald Trump’s big lie is just that. The election wasn’t stolen from him, and even after 22 months and numerous audits, there has been no evidence to support his claim.

How can people claim that the Jan. 6 committee is a partisan witch hunt when the overwhelming majority of the people testifying are Republicans, mostly appointed by Trump.

In my opinion any politician, political operative, adviser or any other person involved in planning or participating in the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol should be charged with sedition and banned from ever holding political office again.

Mitchel Rickett, Brady