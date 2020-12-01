Letter to the editor: Residents’ lives more important than Cody Park holiday tradition

Saturday, I was shocked to view a (since-deleted) video on Cody Park’s Facebook page. It received backlash from concerned citizens, myself included. In the video, Parks Director Lyle Minshull spoke to a large, close crowd at Cody Park about social distancing and mask-wearing during their lighting ceremony. His hypocrisy was not lost on me, as he did neither himself. Most guests failed to wear masks or bothered with social distancing. With the number of attendees, it was a recipe for disaster from the start. To later learn that Mayor Dwight Livingston was participating in and encouraging this event

was disappointing.

How much is North Platte willing to “pay” for cocoa or a visit with Santa? The repercussions of events such as this will cost people their lives, and the casualties won’t necessarily be limited to those who were in attendance. Where are your priorities?

As a former resident of North Platte with family members and friends still there, I can’t believe that the “leaders” aren’t leading. Health care workers are working endless hours, attempting to help people improve and comforting others in their last moments. The hospital is overwhelmed. I’ve watched as West Central District Health Department has begged for citizens to be responsible.