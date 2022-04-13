Letter to the Editor: Responsibility, respect for life seem outdated

I am ashamed we even have to consider having a law to prevent the murder of unborn children. I know there are health issues that may require aborting a pregnancy, but for a healthy mom and child it is hard to comprehend such a decision.

Men and women should have control of their own bodies! Just one question to the men and women that conceived an unwanted child. Were you both in control of your own bodies at the time of conception? If you want to be in control of your own bodies, then you must take responsibility for your actions. This unborn child did not have a choice. Seems unfair somehow.

Responsibility for anything seems to be a thing of the past. Respect for human life does not count anymore. Just being polite to your fellow humans is not something we try to do. What kind of society have we become? This is reality! I wonder where we go from here.

Patti Bousquet

Ogallala