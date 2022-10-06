Letter to the Editor: Retiring corrections director proud of successes

Retiring director touts NDCS successes

Ensuring the safety of a community, let alone a state, is no small thing. It has been my entire life’s work as well as the mission that I brought with me when I became director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. When I arrived in 2015, issues facing the agency were well-known. A string of incidents during the first few years of my tenure were equally serious.

As I prepare to retire, I am very proud of our achievements over the past eight years. We have adopted evidence-based tools and practices. We are better able to assess inmate risks and provide clinical treatment to address those issues. We have a reentry process that begins the moment someone arrives and continues after they leave. Decisions are data driven and we have forged relationships with multiple community partners to provide job training and other services that foster success upon release. We have initiated professional development and training programs for staff, invested $150 million in much-needed construction, launched a career pathway program with Peru State College, and most recently, managed a pandemic and onboarded hundreds of new staff.

Those are just a few of our many accomplishments. They speak not only to our progress over the past eight years, but also to the hard work and commitment of our 2400 teammates. Keeping people safe remains their top priority, as it has been mine. I offer my deep appreciation to the citizens of Nebraska for giving me that opportunity.

Scott R. Frakes, NDCS

director