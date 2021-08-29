Letter to the editor: Ricketts wise to implement hospital staff priorities

I read The North Platte Telegraph breaking-news report: “Ricketts declares hospital staffing emergency, also halts some elective surgeries” (Aug. 26). I think Ricketts was wise to do this.

I have family in North Platte and surrounding areas, and I know that the current spike in the COVID/Delta variant has hospital capacity pushed to the brink, nearly nationwide. Rising hospitalizations have caused staffing shortages.

While it is sad and distressing to “put off’ an elective surgery, it is practically the only feasible solution to free up hospital beds for the sudden influx of the critically ill. It is a difficult decision since many other illnesses, seemingly at bay, can flare up, too. So it is an agonizing dilemma.

My prayers are with everyone who is ill at this time, along with their families. I also pray for Ricketts and his staff for navigating this unprecedented crisis. I thank all hospital workers and first responders and pray for them as well as the patients whom they treat. I just pray that this crisis subsides.

James A. Marples

Longview, Texas