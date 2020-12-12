Letter to the Editor: ‘Rough road ahead,’ Republicans

It seems that some Dems are so far out in left field they are past the cardboard cutouts at Oracle Park. I’m still shocked how a candidate bought a bogus dossier to hinder the president for years with taxpayer money and partisan FBI investigators.

I believe the media must adapt to a neutral role. Sharyl Attkisson had a show of many misstatements about Trump. This was after the election.

Google may have had a huge effect against Trump. One source gave a figure of 6 million votes.

Time Warner, Disney, Murdoch, Viacom and two others own almost all the media. Shouldn’t they be fair to both parties? Could they be effectively boycotted?

Thirty percent of Biden voters said they didn’t know about details on Hunter Biden’s computer. Thanks, media. Conservative media is a minority. Fox is one outlet against many. Add to that the big tech companies and the conservatives are at huge disadvantage. Any fair-minded person can see that.

It is disturbing to hear the Facebook fact checker is funded by the Chinese through TikTok. If Biden lost, would election fraud be labeled as false? Hang in there, Republicans, it’s a rough road ahead!

Dennis Beavers

Cozad