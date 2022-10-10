Letter to the Editor: Sandhills Symphony back from COVID-19 hiatus

I would like to invite you to attend a wonderful music event. After being absent for over two years, due to COVID-19, the Sandhills Symphony Orchestra, returns to the stage this Sunday, Oct. 16, at 3 p.m. at the North Platte High School Performing Arts Center.

Our dedicated musicians come from all over the Sandhills region, and we hope that music lovers and symphony supporters will return to hear our music. The theme of the concert is "On-Screen Favorites," and features music from television shows and movies. Some of the music includes: "Sleeping Beauty Waltz"; "Masterpiece Theater"; Disney's "Frozen," a medley of Disney music, and more! Admission is free, but a freewill donation would be greatly appreciated, as the costs to put this event on have gone up (just like everywhere!) There will be refreshments after the concert and I hope you will consider attending! Thank you!