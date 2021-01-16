Letter to the Editor: Santa Cop donors, volunteers thanked

The North Platte Police Department would like to thank everyone who helped make Santa Cop a success in 2020. This was Santa Cop’s 35th year, and its continued success would not be possible without the generous support of the community.

Santa Cop was able to help over 100 children this year and also worked with the North Platte Moose Lodge No. 551 to provide holiday meals to several families.

We appreciate all the businesses and citizens who donated money or toys, and we are grateful to the countless volunteers who donated their time and efforts. Please know that your donations and efforts brought joy and happiness to many families across Lincoln County.

Once again, thank you to all who had a hand in making Santa Cop successful, and we look forward to next year!

Officer Matt Elder

North Platte Police

Santa Cop Coordinator