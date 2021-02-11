Letter to the editor: Sasse offends GOP by paying attention

Well, Ben Sasse has done it again. This time he offended Nebraska Republicans by paying attention to an insignificant little insurrection at the Capitol building. By watching Fox News, he thought he could actually miss the factual coverage of this horrific event, but it was not to be. He was shocked to observe acting President Trump fire up a rowdy crowd and then rally them to march (with him) to the hallowed halls to “Take back our country” and “Stop the steal” while claiming that “We won the election by a landslide.”

As fate would have it, poor timing and bad luck were also in play when Ben accidentally overheard Trump in a preelection speech say, “The only way I can lose the election is by fraud or cheating.” But when the results were tabulated and official and Trump had lost, it was difficult for Sen. Sasse to discount those 59 court fights that Trump lost in an attempt to overturn the election. Sasse, being a skeptic, suspected someone was lying and it wasn’t the state certifications. And this is where he screwed upח— he showed that he has integrity and a conscience!