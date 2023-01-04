Letter to the Editor: Secret ballot rule dates to beginning of Unicam

Secret ballot rule dates to beginning of Unicameral

The North Platte Telegraph published an editorial regarding the history of the secret ballot vote in the Nebraska Legislature that has a factual inaccuracy.

The editorial “Recall history on secret ballots for Unicam leaders” (Telegraph, Jan. 1) states, “Senators are expected to consider abolishing a rule that does not date to the first Unicameral session of 1937: secret ballots in electing the speaker and committee chairs.”

But the Nebraska Legislature’s Journal from Jan. 5, 1937, clearly shows lawmakers used a secret ballot vote to elect officers, the speaker and the chair of the Committee on Committees just minutes after former Sen. George Norris presented an address to lawmakers praising the new unicameral experiment.

If you continue examining the legislative journals, it shows lawmakers continued using a secret ballot for elections, and when the Executive Board of the Legislative Council was established in 1953, the chair and vice chair joined other leadership posts in being elected by ballot.

In the first unicameral session, standing committees selected their own chairs from amongst the committee members, and then from 1939-1972 the Committee on Committees recommended chairs in their committee report (which was to be either approved or rejected by the full membership).

Finally, in 1973, committee chairs were added to the other leadership positions elected by the full membership. This may be what caused the confusion. No, standing committee chairs have not always been elected by secret ballot — but other committee chairs, officers and the speaker definitely were.

And never has the Legislature elected colleagues with a roll-call vote; all elections from the floor of the Unicameral have been by either ballot or unanimous consent.

The ballot vote was clearly implemented for legislative elections from day one because it was understood this procedure would help ensure leadership elections would remain nonpartisan.

Nathan Leach, Kearney

Founder/executive director, Nonpartisan Nebraska