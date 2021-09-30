Letter to the editor: Self-sacrifice has given way to selfishness

Many of us remember a time when Americans were kinder and more thoughtful of others. Rather than “It’s all about me,” the conversation was more likely to be “what can we do for each other?” I clearly remember the personal and family sacrifices during and immediately following World War II that were for the common good, for the benefit and protection of a unified nation, and allied against those who would do us harm.

And today? My parents and grandparents that lived through the Great Depression and fought against oppression would not recognize a country overtaken by the greedy and selfish who believe their rights and freedoms supersede what is good for the country and common decency. Where Republican governors nationwide, including Nebraska’s Pete Ricketts, and state legislators, like Steve Erdman, threaten lawsuits against a federal government for taking needed measures to protect us from a killer virus. Where thousands of whiners and fully grown crybabies refuse to wear the masks and get vaccinated against COVID-19, question the wisdom of medical experts and science, and protest the so-called loss of their petty rights and freedom of choice.