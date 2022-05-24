Letter to the Editor: Selling cemetery land is shortsighted

The city of North Platte is planning to sell 13.2 acres of cemetery land to a developer for housing. I agree we desperately need housing, but I think selling this land is shortsighted. It is said we will retain enough land to last 100 years. After checking with a local funeral home, I found that most interments occur at Fort McPherson as most of the deceased are veterans or their spouses; at this point it is about a 5-to-1 ratio.

With the anticipated increased growth in the population of North Platte and the surrounding areas, plus the greater percentage of people who are not veterans and will not be eligible for interment at the national cemetery, the rate of burials at the North Platte cemetery will start trending upwards. At some point we would then be looking at buying more land for an additional cemetery. Does the idea of two separate cemeteries seem like a good one? There would be duplicated staff and equipment, which equals more costs and inconveniences for all involved.

The reason this area is being pushed so hard is because of TIF, tax increment financing. The developer has stated he is in negotiations with a modular housing company for 1,300- to 1,400-square-foot homes with a garage, but that hasn’t been finalized; those parameters could change. We don’t really know what’s going to be built. Or at what cost? Remember, you as a taxpayer will be footing the bill.

North Platte is surrounded by other areas that are more suitable for building housing developments. Just a couple of examples: the area northeast of 18th Street and Buffalo Bill Avenue and the land along Newberry and Philip Avenue.

As citizens, you need to attend the Planning Commission meeting at 5:30 p.m. May 31 at City Hall to hear what is being planned and to voice your opinions on this project.

Mark Woods

Ward 4 City Council member

North Platte